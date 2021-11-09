Chhath Puja preparations in full swing in Delhi

Preparation for Chhath Puja are in full swing at different locations in Delhi.

While the Delhi government has made arrangements for the celebration of Chhath Puja at 800 locations, preparations are underway at the rest of the locations, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters here on Tuesday.

The Delhi government declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on the account of Chhath Puja.

Chirag Delhi's Dussehra ground, which has a pakka ghat (concrete ghat), kachha ghats (Mud ghats) have also been made, in order to control the crowd.

Talking to ANI, Sanjay Pandey from Chirag Delhi's Chhath Puja Committee said, "In view of the crowd and COVID-19, a new mud ghat has been constructed. Before COVID-19 pandemic, around five thousand people used to come here. Cultural programmes would be delayed and we would run it around 8 pm, so that the people who are fasting can leave the place. Both female and male gaurds would be present for the security arrangements. Social distancing and masking would be must."

Committee officer Lalan Singh said that in order to avoid excessive crowd, no singer was invited at Chhath Puja celebrations.

"The program has been running for last 25 years. This time, due to the crowd, a mud ghat has also been built. The preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing. A religious programme has also been scheduled for the evening. The government guidelines would be followed. The religious programme has been kept late to prevent the excessive crowd. No big singer has been invited this time, in order to avoid excessive crowd," said Lalan Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

