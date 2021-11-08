Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha to meet in Bhubaneswar on Nov 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to discuss various inter-state issues.

As per official information, both the Chief Ministers will discuss several issues including interstate border dispute, Polavaram Project and construction of barrage over Vamsadhara river.

