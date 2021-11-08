Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha to meet in Bhubaneswar on Nov 9
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 12:47 AM2021-11-08T00:47:16+5:302021-11-08T00:55:02+5:30
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to discuss various inter-state issues.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to discuss various inter-state issues.
As per official information, both the Chief Ministers will discuss several issues including interstate border dispute, Polavaram Project and construction of barrage over Vamsadhara river.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app