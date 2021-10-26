CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening
By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 07:03 PM2021-10-26T19:03:23+5:302021-10-26T19:10:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected during baggage screening through an X-BIS machine that a passenger had Rs 58 lakh cash at Delhi's Lal Quila metro station on October 23.The passenger was identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur.
