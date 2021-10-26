CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening

By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 07:03 PM2021-10-26T19:03:23+5:302021-10-26T19:10:02+5:30

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected during baggage screening through an X-BIS machine that a passenger had Rs 58 lakh cash at Delhi's Lal Quila metro station on October 23.

CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening | CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening

CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening

Next
New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected during baggage screening through an X-BIS machine that a passenger had Rs 58 lakh cash at Delhi's Lal Quila metro station on October 23.The passenger was identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Raju ranjanRaju ranjandelhiNew DelhiCentral Industrial Security ForceThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-west`delhiDelhi capitalSouth delhi district administrationIto delhiGhaziabad district administration