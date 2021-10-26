CISF finds passenger has Rs 58 lakh cash at Lal Quila metro station during baggage screening

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected during baggage screening through an X-BIS machine that a passenger had Rs 58 lakh cash at Delhi's Lal Quila metro station on October 23.The passenger was identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur.

( With inputs from ANI )

