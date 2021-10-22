CISF orders probe into Sudhaa Chandran being asked to remove artificial limb at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran was allegedly asked to remove her artificial limb at the airport during a security check.

Taking to Twitter the CISF apologised to Chandran for the inconvenience.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances," CISF tweeted.

The CISF further said the team will look into all the perspectives and will examine the matter.

"We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers," the CISF tweeted subsequently.

On Friday morning, Chandran posted a video on social media from the airport appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card to senior citizens like her so that they can avoid being grilled by the airport authorities.

In the video, she said, "Every time when I go on my professional visits, I am stopped at the airport and asked to remove my artificial limb though I request security staff to use an Explosive Trace Detector."

Sudhaa is known for her performances in TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' and all the seasons of 'Naagin'. The actor has also won a National Award for her role in the Telugu film 'Mayuri', which was based on her life.

( With inputs from ANI )

