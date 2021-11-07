CM Stalin instructs MPs, MLAs to involve in rehabilitation work in rain-affected areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday instructed all the state's Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly to actively participate in the rehabilitation work in the rain-affected areas of their respective constituencies and assembly constituencies.

CM Stalin instructs MPs, MLAs to get involved in rehabilitation work in rain-affected areas of Kerala

While speaking to reporters here today, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "Whatever is needed for the people, I have issued instructions regarding the same. We have sent the National Disaster Management Authority team, fire fighters' teams and other district authorities to the rain-affected areas in Chennai. All MLAs, MPs are instructed to get involved in the rehabilitation work."

Stalin requested people not to venture into water-logged areas.

The Chief Minister informed that including Chennai, 11 other districts are also affected due to rainfall of about 20 cm and above, which is unusual. He said that other districts did not witness much rainfall, but instructed 24x7 vigilance in such districts.

The state government has set up pump sets in different 500 locations to remove the logged water. Further, 50,000 food packets were also distributed.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

The traffic movement on Guindy-Koyambedu road has been affected due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate' rain in the city till November 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11.

Several parts of Chennai reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9th November.

The fisherman have been advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during 09th-10th and over the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast around November 10-12.

North coastal Tamil Nadu is to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor