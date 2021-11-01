CM Stalin's distributes books as schools reopen in Tamil Nadu

Published: November 1, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed books among students in Chennai as schools reopened for students from classes 1 to 8.

CM Stalin's distributes books as schools reopen in Tamil Nadu

After nearly 600 days, schools for standards 1 to 8 started in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

CM Stalin has also inspected a government corporation school in Chennai's Guindy and welcomed students by distributing chocolate and books.

He has also inspected the cleanliness of school premises, checked on a mask and sanitisation process and advised teachers and school staff to maintain COVID-19 SoPs.

