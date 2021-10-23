Congress high command has sent 'message' for Punjab leaders, says state minister Bharat Bhushan

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday met party general secretary KC Venugopal along with some other leaders from the state.

Those present included Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Congress treasurer, Pawan Bansal.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu toldlater that they have "got a message from the party high command through KC Venugopal".

"We will convey it to state leaders," he said.

Asked about organisational changes in the state, he said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu "is working on organisational changes it will come out in seven to ten days".

Asked about former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh deciding to form a new party, he said it "will not affect Congress".

Ashu said Amarinder Singh resigned from his post and should have continued to work for the party.

Asked about Harish Rawat, who was AICC incharge of Punjab, having been moved out, Ashu said "he has done a very good job in Punjab" but elections are coming in Uttrakhand too.

"Punjab also needs full-time incharge and the high command has taken decision on time," he said.

Randhawa said no discussion was held on organisational changes with Venugopal.

"I met him for the first time after I became deputy Chief Minister of Punjab," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

