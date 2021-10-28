Congress to launch 'digital membership' campaign from Nov 1

Understanding the importance of technology in today's world, the Congress Party has initiated the process of adding new members to the party through the digital mode from November 1.

The party will launch a membership drive on November 1 and it will continue till March 31 next year before organisational elections.

The step has been initiated for the first time by the grand old party.

Madhusudan Mistry, Congress' Central Election Authority Chairman said that the party have also created a mobile application to add members to the party and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has been given the responsibility to make membership digitally.

Besides adding members digitally, the process will also be done via manual mode.

The membership card that will be given to the new members will have names, id numbers, district, assembly of members along with expiry date and the signature of the PCC of the state.

"One has to pay Rs 5 for getting membership of the grand old party. They will get an application and everybody will not have the excess of the app only PCC will have the access," added the Congress leader.

The election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year, according to a schedule approved by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

