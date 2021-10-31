Consulate General of Iran hosts Iranian Food Festival in Hyderabad

Consulate General of Iran in Telangana's Hyderabad is hosting an Iranian Food Festival.

Authentic Iranian food such as Kebabs, Biryani, and vegetarian dishes are being served at the festival at Trident Hotel, Madhapur, which will continue till October 31.

Celebrity Chef Mona from Iran is serving authentic Iranian food here and is receiving applause from the people of Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Mona said, "We have organised Iran Food Festival here in Trident Hotel and everybody liked it very much. Initially, we started for dinner, but after a great response from the crowd, the management decided to open it for lunch also."

"The restaurant is fully occupied all the time. I am really very happy with the response from the crowd," Mona added.

"Food festival started on October 25 and so far there has been a great response. Hopefully, it will continue till October 31," Debya, the Manager at Trident Hotel Hyderabad said.

"We are thankful to the Iranian Consulate to come up with an idea of a food festival, which is also a cultural festival," he added.

Considering the response, Debya said that the hotel is also planning to extend the festival.

Swarup, who visited the Trident Hotel to taste Iranian food here said, "The food is good. The Iranian palate is different from the Indian palate; the flavours are very different. It takes some time to get used to it, but after a few bites, the flavours are nice and mellow."

"Hyderabadi food is way spicier and full of masala, but the flavours in Irani dishes are mellower and softer. The breads are very different than the bread you get in Hyderabad," Swarup added while suggesting the addition of shorba to the Hyderabadi menu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor