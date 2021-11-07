Conversion racket: UP ATS arrests Umar Gautam's son

Lucknow Nov 7 The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested Abdullah, son of Umar Gautam, the mastermind of the religious conversion racket.

According to an official ATS release, Abdullah was arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday. He is being interrogated about funding sources and links with other accused.

A senior ATS official said that during investigations, it was found that Abdullah was deeply involved in the religious conversion racket and was responsible for distributing money to those who converted.

He was working in coordination with other accused including his father Umar Gautam, Jahangir Alam, Qausar and Faraz Shah. He was also connected to the Islamic Dawah Centre.

He had been found to be receiving money in his accounts from the same sources where his father got money.

