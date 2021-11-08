Cop held for assaulting restaurant owner, ex-police officer in Delhi's Dwarka

A policeman posted at Chhawla Police Station was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and a former police officer in an intoxicated state at Dwarka.

As per information shared by the police, the victim is the owner of a restaurant situated in Sector 23, Dwarka. The accused also allegedly beat up the former police officer who had come to the rescue of the victim.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police personnel was suspended and arrested.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

( With inputs from ANI )

