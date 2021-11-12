Cop transferred for alleged torture of tribal youth

Hyderabad, Nov 12 A police officer in Telangana's Suryapet district was transferred on Friday after he allegedly tortured a tribal in custody.

Suryapet district superintendent of police S. Rajendra Pasad sent sub-inspector M. Lingaiah of Atmakur (S) police station to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

The SP also directed the Suryapet DSP Mohan Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

The action came after allegations that Lingaiah tortured a 23-year-old tribal farmer who was arrested on suspicion of theft.

G. Veerashekar's relatives had on Thursday staged a protest in front of the police station demanding justice.

They alleged that Veershekhar lost consciousness after he was mercilessly beaten up by the SI.

He was picked by police on Wednesday from his field in connection with a theft reported at Eluru village a few days ago.

Veerashekar's family members said three policemen took him to the police station.

Though Veerashekar's elder brother and another relative also reached the police station demanding papers relating to the case, the police asked them to leave, saying the same will be provided later.

Late on Wednesday night, one of Veerashekar's neighbours received a call from the police station asking them to take him home. When his family members went to the police station was found unconscious.

Police said he was sick but when he regained consciousness he told the family members that he was beaten up. He alleged that the policemen stretched his hands and legs after pinning against a wall and beat him with belts and sticks.

The next day, the tribal farmer's relatives and other residents brought him to the police station and staged 'dharna' demanding action against policemen who tortured him. The police later shifted him to the government hospital at Suryapet.

Police, however, denied the use of third-degree methods. They said Veerashekar was picked up for questioning after an accused in a theft case revealed his name. Police said since he was weak and not well, he was sent back home.

A man had complained to police last Friday that a theft of Rs 10,000 cash and 40 liquor bottles took place at his liquor shop on November 4. Based on the CCTV footage, police had arrested one Naveen, who had revealed the role of Veershekar and two others in the crime.

