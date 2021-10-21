Corona's defeat is certain, says UP CM as India's COVID vaccinations cross 100 cr
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 10:42 AM2021-10-21T10:42:09+5:302021-10-21T10:50:07+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the defeat of the coronavirus is certain on the completion of the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of the country.
"A record 100 crore COVID vaccines have been provided in the country so far. It is a result of the efficient leadership of @narendramodi, the hard work of committed health workers and the participation of disciplined citizens. Corona's defeat is certain," said Adityanth in a tweet.
In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday.
A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
( With inputs from ANI )
