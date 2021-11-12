Country's national security 'unpardonably compromised': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for strategy on China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre over the border row with China and alleged that the country's national security is "unpardonably compromised'' as the government does not have a strategy on China.

He also cited a news report where the External Affairs Ministry and the Chief of Defence Staff had a different take on the China border issue. The headline of the news report reads: "Chief of Defence Staff, Foreign Ministry's different take on China row".

"Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56" is scared. My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Three major friction points had emerged between the two countries including both the banks of Pangong lake, Gogra heights and the Hot Springs area following Chinese build up along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Through multiple rounds of talks, both sides have resolved issues involving Pangong Tso and Gogra heights friction points as troops have disengaged from there.

India and China held the 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting earlier this month.

India conveyed that it expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

There was a clash between Indian and Chinese Armies in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

( With inputs from ANI )

