Couple moves Delhi HC seeking registration of marriage after 40 years of wedding as software failed to accept application

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi government to file a reply on the plea by a couple whose marriage could not be registered as the software system did not accept their application for the reason that petitioners were underage when they got married.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the state government and others to file a reply to the petition and listed the matter for December 23.

The couple, in their plea, moved through advocate J S Mann, sought to register their marriage.

The petitioners told the Court that they approached the respondent for registering their marriage with all relevant documents but the same could not be done as the software system did not accept their application for the reason that husband was below the age of 21 years andwife was below the age of 18 years at the time of their marriage on May 28, 1981.

The petitioner has urged the Court to issue direction to the respondents for registration of marriage of the petitioners in the form as specified in the fifth schedule to the Special Marriage Act, 1954 and direction to the respondents to waive off the requirement for the issuance of prior notice of 30 days before registration of marriage.

The petitioner said in their plea that they have fulfilled all the conditions for registration of marriage as prescribed in section 15 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 as they have completed the age of 21 years at the time of registration and the marriage of the petitioners was conducted on May 28, 1981 as per Hindu Vedic rites and ceremonies. "Since the date of marriage, the petitioners are running their family life as wife and husband respectively and out of the said wedlock, they have four children," added the plea.

( With inputs from ANI )

