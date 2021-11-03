Couple running 'no halal' eatery, two others held in Kochi for levelling false allegations

Kochi Police arrested four people including a couple who were running a 'no halal' eatery, for levelling false allegations of assault on Tuesday.

A case has been lodged under IPC 153 (A). The couple Ajith Kallayil and Thushara Kallayil and their two accomplices Appu and Sunil were arrested by police from Kottayam district.

The couple had earlier alleged that they were assaulted for putting up a "No Halal" board at their eatery. They had also circulated their purported video on social media.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

