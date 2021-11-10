COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 154 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, said a health bulletin.

The state also reported 71 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

In the state, there are 1,161 active cases and cumulative recoveries of 2,20,368. With five deaths, the toll stands at 3,773.

Himachal Pradesh conducted 8,843 samples have been collected in the past 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor