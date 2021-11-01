COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of festivals

Ahead of upcoming festivals, the Police Commissionerate of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has imposed Section 144 CrPC from October 31 to November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.

The release said that social gatherings are not allowed in the district without any permission while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory.

"Gyms, restaurants, stadiums will only allow 50 per cent people of their total capacity till further order. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages," it added.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 107 active cases of coronavirus infection including nine fresh cases in the past 24 hours and 16,87,145 total recoveries including 10 new recoveries in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

