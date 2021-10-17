Crop failure, rise in fuel costs push up vegetable prices in Delhi

Vegetable prices have gone up in Delhi-NCR markets due to crop failure and increase in fuel prices.

Vendors in the Ghazipur vegetable market say that the customers are now buying less due to an increase in prices.

"We are facing troubles after rise in prices. Earlier, prices used to be lower so consumers used to buy more. Now that the prices have gone up, consumers have started buying less," said Dilshad, onion vendor.

"The price of tomatoes in wholesale is Rs 60 per kg. Rain has disrupted the production and supply chain. Plus the increased price of petrol and diesel also plays a role in the surge," says a vendor in Ghazipur vegetable market.

The customers visiting the market also accepted that they are buying less and they are aware of the fact that the vegetable vendors are not at fault here for the increase in prices.

"The difference is a lot. It has become 2 to 3 times more. Where I was earlier buying it for Rs 30 per kg, now I am getting it for Rs 70. Now there is no fault of the shopkeeper in this price hike. Vegetables are coming at an increased price to them also," said Sunita, a customer buying vegetables in the market.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor