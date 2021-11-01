Crowd throngs Indore's Rajwada market, violates Covid protocols
By ANI | Published: November 1, 2021 06:56 AM2021-11-01T06:56:52+5:302021-11-01T07:05:03+5:30
Ahead of Diwali, crowd thronged the Rajwada market of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Ahead of Diwali, crowd thronged the Rajwada market of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, breaking COVID-19 protocols.
As a humongous amount of shoppers reached the Rajwada market, rarely anyone was seen with their masks on, despite several warnings from the Union Health Ministry to maintain Covid protocols to prevent a resurgence in cases.
By the look of it, no special initiative was taken by the district administration to ensure that the crowd followed basic COVID-19 norms. Poor traffic management was also witnessed here.
Notably, the Rajwada area was marked as a "Red Zone" last year as it reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore has resurged after reaching zero at some point this year.
The prominent festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated on November 2 and 4 respectively.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app