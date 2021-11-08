CRPF orders inquiry into case of fratricide in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Published: November 8, 2021

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said it has ordered an inquiry into a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district in which four jawans were killed and three were injured.

The incident took place at about 3.25 am on Monday in which Constable Reetesh Ranjan of 50 Battalion allegedly opened fire on his company personnel.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

