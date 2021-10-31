Cycle rally under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by CRPF in Jammu

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of the country's independence, a cycle rally was organised in Jammu on Sunday.

The cycle rally was organised by 160 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jammu for national integration, unity and prosperity of the country.

Speaking to ANI, CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) R P Pandey said, "This rally has been organised in 160 Battalion. Our colleagues in other Battalions have also organised sports activities and awareness drives to propagate the message of unity and integrity."

He further informed that the rally will be held only in Jammu and culminate at the CRPF camp.

"One nationwide cycle rally was flagged off in September that will reach Delhi on October 2. Our another cycle rally will reach Kevadia today," he said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in September flagged off a cycle rally of the CRPF from Jammu to Rajghat in New Delhi.

Apart from the rally that began from Jammu, three other rallies of CRPF from Jorhat, Sabarmati, and Kanyakumari, were also flagged-off last month. All the cycle rallies, which will transverse from several states, will culminate at Raj Ghat on October 2.

The rally will cover 70-80 km a day while also visiting historically significant places related to the freedom struggle en route, cherishing the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and apprising people about the historic celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

CRPG Constable Hans Raj Singh, who participated in the rally is also a part of the celebration marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

( With inputs from ANI )

