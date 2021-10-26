DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal writes UP CM in connection with minor's rape in Bulandshahr

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to issue an order to the Uttar Pradesh Police to add relevant sections of rape to the FIR in connection with the alleged rape of a minor in Bulandshahr, take action against the negligent officials and provide security and assistance to the victim's family.

"Through this letter, I wish to bring to your kind notice the plight of a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh who is presently battling for her life in a hospital in Delhi. She has been brutally raped by a man in Bulandshahr, who after raping her, inflicted several injuries on her and tried to strangulate her. I visited her in the hospital and she is in a very critical condition," wrote Maliwal in her letter to Yogi Adityanath.

Maliwal said the crime took place on October 15, when the girl's parents had gone to work in the field and then she was playing outside her home along with her two sisters. "At around 12 pm, their neighbour named Chhatrapal, aged 45 years, came there and took the 12-year-old girl inside the house and brutally raped her. Thereafter, he attacked her with a knife and tried to strangulate her and fled from the spot. Her 5-year-old sister witnessed the whole incident," said the DCW chairperson.

Maliwal further said the parents of the girl took her to a nearby hospital in Bulandshahar, but she was referred to a hospital in Meerut, and finally, due to her critical condition, she was referred to Delhi. Presently, the girl is admitted to a leading hospital in Delhi and has still not gained consciousness. The doctors have informed the DCW chairperson that she has several brutal injuries on her body. She has also developed a serious neurological issue due to injury to her brain.

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Police, Maliwal said that despite the brutality of the crime, the police registered an FIR in the matter without adding sections of rape.

"This is deeply distressing. While the Commission is trying to assist the survivor and her family and is looking after their immediate medical and legal needs, you are requested to urgently issue an order to the Uttar Pradesh Police to add relevant sections of rape to the FIR, take action against the negligent officers and provide protection to the girl and her family," she urged Adityanath.

Maliwal further said that the parents of the survivor are daily wagers and come from a very poor background.

"Therefore, you are requested to urgently provide a considerable amount of compensation to the survivor. You are also requested to ensure a proper rehabilitation plan for the survivor to ensure that the girl leads a normal life in future. Also, the trial of the case should take place in a fast track court, so that the accused can be given exemplary punishment at the earliest. Looking towards a positive and prompt action on your part," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor