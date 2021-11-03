DCW notice to Delhi police after video of woman thrashing kids

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took cognizance of CCTV footage in which a woman was seen brutally beating up young children at her residence in Mahavir Bazar, Teliwada in the national capital.

The video was submitted to the Commission by the husband of the accused woman.

The children have been identified as aged two and eight years old.

In the video, a woman in her 50s was also seen trying to save the children from the assault.

The complaint also submitted subsequent footage showing his wife abusing his mother and alleged that she had "threatened to kill" his mother.

The team of the Commission interacted with the children who spoke about their mother's brutality against them and alleged that she "beat them on regular basis."

On the basis of the gravity of the matter, the Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register a First information report (FIR) immediately and sought to arrest the accused.

The Commission demanded production of the children before the Child Welfare Committee and steps to ensure their safety and security from the Delhi Police by November 8.

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal expressed her deep concern about the case and said "I'm very disheartened to see the brutality with which the woman is beating her own little children."

Maliwal further said nothing can justify this behaviour of the lady which amounts to cruelty against children.

"I hope that Delhi Police takes strong action and ensure the protection and well-being of the children," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

