DCW seeks FIR against woman seen beating her children in CCTV

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Delhi Commission for Women took cognizance of a CCTV footage showing a lady mercilessly beating her two children aged 8 and 2 years at her residence in Mahavir Bazar, Teliwada, Delhi.

The CCTV video was submitted to the Commission by her husband which showed his wife is mercilessly beating her two kids.

He also submitted one more video that showed his wife abusing his elderly mother. His mother can be seen in the video desperately trying to protect the kids from mother. The husband also alleged that his wife threatened that she would kill his mother.

After taking cognizance of the CCTV footage, the DCW team contacted the kids and the lady. The kids confirmed that they are regularly being beaten up by their mother.

The commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR immediately in the matter and has also sought the arrest of the accused woman.

The commission has demanded production of the children before the Child Welfare Committee and steps to ensure their safety and security from Delhi Police by November 8.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "I'm very disheartened to see the brutality with which the woman is beating her own little children. Nothing can justify this behaviour of the lady which amounts to cruelty against the little children".

"I hope that Delhi Police shall take strong action and ensure the protection and well being of the children", She added

