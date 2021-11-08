DCW summons Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday summoned Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas.

Justdial is required to appear before the Commission on November 12.

DCW also issued notice to Delhi Crime Branch seeking FIR in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor