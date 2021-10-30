Death toll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur liquor tragedy rises to 8

Patna, Oct 30 Two more persons died in Muzaffarpur liquor tragedy in Bihar on Saturday, taking the death toll to 8.

A liquor party was held in a house of newly elected ward member Amit Kumar Bittu in Repura village on Wednesday to celebrate his victory in which around two dozen persons participated.

After consuming liquor, health of Munna Singh, Awanish Singh and Vipul Shahi started deteriorating. As the incident created fear among other participants, all of them were admitted in several hospitals in and around Saraiya block.

During the treatment, Munna Singh, Awanish Singh, Vipul Shahi, Avinash Singh, and Golten Singh died in different hospitals. One more person died on Friday and two more on Saturday.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that they on Wednesday consumed liquor which is banned in Bihar. We have suspended the SHO and additional SHO of Saraiya police station with immediate effect," said Jayantkant, SSP of Muzaffarpur.

"During the search of the party venue, we also recovered some empty liquor bottles. The FSL team collected the samples and sent them to lab for testing. We also found several rappers, bottles from the house of one of the deceased Vipul Shahi," Jayantkant said.

"We have arrested 10 persons in this connection so far and also sealed two houses," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor