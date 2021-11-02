Defence proposals worth Rs 7,965 cr for forces modernisation and operational needs approved

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals worth Rs 7,965 crore for modernisation and operational needs of the Armed Forces.

As per the press note released by the Ministry of Defence, key approvals of procurement from domestic sources include twelve Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which will enhance the detecting, tracking and engagement capabilities of Naval warships and Mid Life Upgradation of the Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase the Naval capacity of maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance.

"As a further impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a global procurement case of Naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns' quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), reads the release.

"These SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions & range extensions and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy," release added.

As per the official statement, "All of these proposals (100%) are under 'Make in India' with focus on design, development and manufacturing in India."

( With inputs from ANI )

