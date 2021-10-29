Delhi: After 11 months, barricades being removed from Gazipur, Tikri borders

After almost 11 months of being blocked due to the farmers' agitation against Central farm laws, Delhi Police has started removing barricades and cemented blocks put up at the Gazipur and Tikri borders.

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and had been inconveniencing commuters.

The process of opening the roads has been started from one side of the carriageway for vehicles going from Gaziabad to New Delhi at the Gazipur border.

At Gazipur, Delhi Police initiated the action early today and removed all the barricades and barbed wires to open the roads.

The Delhi Police yesterday started the process of removing barricades placed at the Tikri border allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana.

The barricades were placed in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers' protest.

Thousands of protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26 this year.

Police personnel at the spot said, "The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We have received the orders."

Dependra Pathak, Special CP Law and Order said that in a short while the Gazipur, border will be opened for commuters.

"It's the Delhi Police initiative and we are removing the block which we've placed. We will request farmers so that this highway is opened for people. We are hoping our gesture will be reciprocated by farmers," said Pathak.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap confirmed the developments and said the stretch will be opened for vehicular traffic soon.

"The barricades were put up on January 26 to maintain law and order in the border areas but now it is being removed. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened," said Kashyap.

Meanwhile, the barricades and cemented blocks have still not been removed from the Singhu border and the road remains closed for commuters.

The farmers' unions, however, said their protests will continue and that they were not the ones who blocked the roads in the first place.

The police had placed barricades on the roads, along with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital in November last year to protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

Earlier on October 21, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely. This came while hearing a plea against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to farmers' protests against the three agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

