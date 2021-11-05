Delhi cabinet approves Rs 1,544 cr for health facilities to combat COVID-19
By ANI | Published: November 5, 2021 07:31 PM2021-11-05T19:31:48+5:302021-11-05T19:40:02+5:30
The Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved Rs 1,544 crores for health facilities to combat COVID-19.
As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Cabinet also approved the proposal for the induction of 190 AC low-floor buses into Delhi's transport system.
According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gaglot, the buses will have CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons and will be differently-abled friendly.
( With inputs from ANI )
