Delhi: Carriageway of road leading to Haryana opened

Delhi Police on Saturday reopened the carriageway of the road leading to Haryana, at the farmers' protest site in Tikri.

DCP Parvinder Singh said, "There are still some temporary structures on the road. As per farmers' request, only 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and emergency vehicles will ply on this road."

Earlier today, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said, "General public who travel on regular basis was facing a lot of problem due to this, so we decided to open the borders for the sake of their convenience."

Earlier, Delhi police have started removing barricades and cemented blocks put up at the Gazipur and Tikri borders after the blockage of almost 11 months due to the farmers' agitation against Central farm laws.

On Thursday, police started the process of removing barricades placed at the Tikri border allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana. This initiative have been taken after Supreme Court on October 21 said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.

The barricades were placed in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers' protest.Thousands of protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26 this year.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

