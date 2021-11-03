Delhi Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet against 14 accused including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others in an alleged cheating case of Rs 200 crores.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh said, "I have perused the charge sheet. From a perusal of the charge sheet, I find that prima facie commission of an offence under section 170/384/386/388/419/420/406/409/186/353/468/471/506(2)/120 B IPC and section 66 D of IT Act as well as section 3 and 4 of MCOC Act is taken."

The Court noted that the role of the accused charge-sheeted was ascertained in the activities of organised crime and after completion of the investigation, sanction of prosecution under section 23 MCOC Act was obtained on November 1.

The Court directed to supply copies of the charge sheet to the accused persons in jail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Paul were represented by their advocates Anant Malik and Rohan Yadav.

The court noted that accused Jitender Narula, Komal Poddar and Avinash Kumar are stated to be on bail. The Court issued summon to the three accused for the next date of hearing on December 1.

The Court also issued a production warrant against the accused Avtar Singh Kochhar.

Vide a separate order, the court has dismissed the bail application of another accused Kamlesh Kothari.

The Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 14 accused including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and others in an alleged cheating case of Rs 200 crores.

The charge sheet has been filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.

Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

According to the prosecution, the EOW extended its investigation into the case related to extortion by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail. At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman, who was posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry, to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety.

A senior official of Delhi Police had earlier said that the matter is quite sensitive and arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail; his two associates Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani; two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena; and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other are also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor