Delhi Covid: 40 new cases; no fatality for 20th day

Delhi has reported 40 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the Delhi government said on Thursday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.08 per cent, according to a data shared by the state health department.

Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection while no deaths were reported for the 20th consecutive day, taking the tally of active cases to 367.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic in April, May this year, claiming scores of lives and swamped hospitals with patients, causing a shortage of medical oxygen.

The national capital, on April 20, clocked nearly 29,000 cases in a single day, taking the positivity rate to a record high of 36.2 per cent.

Since the pandemic began in Match 2020, a total of 14,40,270 Covid cases have been reported in Delhi, 14,14,812 people have recovered while 25,091 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

A total of 49,912 Covid tests were done during the last 24 hours.

Over 59,500 Covid vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours, out of which 19,676 people received their first dose, while 39,859 got their second shot.

( With inputs from ANI )

