Delhi govt to launch 'anti-open burning campaign' from Nov 11

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it will launch the "anti-open burning campaign" from November 11 to curb the instances of open burning in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "To curb instances of open burning in Delhi, we will be launching 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' from November 11 to December 11 in the national capital."

The minister also informed that a total of 550 teams from 10 departments had been handed over the responsibility of this campaign. "These teams are divided in the day and night shifts which will do patrolling to control the instances of open burning," he added.

"There are four reasons for increasing air pollution in Delhi-- open burning of garbage, dust pollution, vehicular pollution and stubble burning. This is the reason we are launching this campaign," Rai said.

The minister also appealed to the citizens to register complaints of open burning on the 'Green Delhi' application. He also informed that he has written to the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asking him to call an emergency meeting on the issue of stubble burning.

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Gopal Rai also mentioned the incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states between November 1 and November 6.

"On November 1, stubble was burnt at 2,077 places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the pollution level of Delhi was 281 on this day. On November 2, 3,291 incidents of stubble burning were reported and the pollution level in Delhi rose to 303," he said by showing the photographs taken by NASA's satellite.

"The next day, on November 3, 2,775 incidents of stubble burning were reported in neighbouring states, the pollution level on this day was 314. On November 4, stubble was burnt at 3,383 places and the pollution level of Delhi increased to 382," he added.

"On November 5, stubble was burnt at a total of 5,728 places in neighbouring states and due to this the pollution level of Delhi increased to 462, although the pollution of firecrackers was also added to it. On November 6, stubble was burnt at 4,369 places, on this day the pollution level of Delhi was 437," he further informed.

After Diwali, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) turned "hazardous" in the national capital and the AQI touched 503. Following this, the Delhi government also banned 92 construction sites in the national capital for violating dust norms on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor