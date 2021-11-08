Delhi HC asks Centre to treat as representation plea seeking effective guidelines for use of Yulu bikes

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to decide on representation made in a petition seeking effective guidelines so that Yulu bikes are not allowed to be used by minors and to bring their use under appropriate legal norms.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the authorities concerned to decide the representation of the petitioner according to existing laws.

The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by petitioner DPS Rajesh, a retired bureaucrat. Advocate Amit Saxena appeared for the petitioner and the petition was filed by the Dushank Dhawan.

The petition sought effective safeguards for the lives of the drivers of two/three, and four-wheelers plying on roads of the city "from the chaos created by the Yulu bike riders, whose sudden appearance in the mid of traffic not only puts their own life at peril but also causes chaos on roads thereby endangering the lives of other road users".

The petition said that there is no regulation for the use of Yulu bikes either by the local administration or by any other administrative organization.

The petitioner sought directions to the Centre to make necessary amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act to include the use of Yulu bikes.

The petition also sought directions to the government to make necessary rules for use of Yulu bikes and make registration of Yulu bikes compulsory.

The petition also sought directions to the Delhi government, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Commissioner of Police, and New Delhi Municipal Council to ban the use of Yulu Bikes until guidelines for their use are framed.

It also sought directions to the government for dedicated lane for the bicycle riders in the prescribed zone and directions to Yulu to refrain from providing its services till a dedicated lane is made.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor