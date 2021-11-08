Delhi HC asks local authorities to prepare statutory street vending plan

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the local authorities to initiate the process of preparing the statutory street vending plan under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Amit Bansal directed the local authorities like New Delhi Municipal Council along with the Delhi government to initiate the process of preparing a plan as per Section 21 of the Street Vendor Act and place the steps taken in this regard before the court on the next date of hearing.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

During the hearing, the Court also remarked, "It can not permit anyone to come and sit and start hawking as this way it will lead to a jungle raj in the whole city."

The Court stressed the need for proper implementation of the Street Vendors Act so that city will have an organised activity of vending. The Court also pointed out that it hawking activity is happening all over the world and even foreigners come here and buy goods from these markets and sometimes they also go and buy handicrafts and other items.

"We don't want to take away anyone's fundamental right but no fundamental right is absolute," the court said expressing its intention not to deprive anyone of their rights.

The Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by various traders and street vendors associations relating to Street Vendors Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

