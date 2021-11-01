Delhi HC directs NDMC, police not to remove 60-year-old tree in Inderpuri till Nov 11

The Delhi High Court has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Delhi Police and the Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest not to remove a 60-year old peepal tree in the Inderpuri area of the national capital till its next order.

The Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to NDMC, Delhi Police and the Office of the Deputy Conservator of Forest restraining them from cutting the tree. The petition was moved by senior advocate N Hariharan, through advocate MA Niazi. The petitioner, who appeared in person, submitted that he learnt that a 60-year-old peepal tree near his residence in Inderpuri, is being illegally cut.

Justice Rekha Palli, in the order issued on October 28, said: "In these circumstances, I am of the view that grave and irreparable harm will be caused not only to the environment but also to the residents of the locality if the said tree is permitted to be cut without examining petitioner's plea that the alleged action is not backed by any valid order."

"It is, therefore, directed that till the next date, the North DMC, the Delhi Police and the Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest will ensure that the aforesaid tree located outside House No.A-7, Inderpuri, New Delhi, is not removed or harmed in any manner, " the Court said and listed the matter for further hearing on November 11.

The Court noted that a formal petition incorporating the relevant facts and grounds is yet to be filed. The Court granted time to the petitioner to file a formal petition in accordance with the Rules by November 9.

The NDMC is represented by advocate Abhinav S Aggarwal, who submitted that as per his instructions, an order has been passed by the Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest, permitting the relocation of the said tree.

However, Aggarwal was not in a position to give any details of the said order. Advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi Police and the Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest, also could not inform the Court about any such order.

( With inputs from ANI )

