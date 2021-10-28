Delhi HC issues notice to Election Commission on PIL seeking democratic norms in political parties

Published: October 28, 2021

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a PIL seeking direction to formulate norms of democracy within the political parties.

The petition alleged that various provisions related to the organisational elections are not being followed by the political parties.

