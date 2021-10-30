Delhi logs 37 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no single death was reported in the city.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital. The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,825 and the active caseload in the city stands at 349.

The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

With 22 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,385.

As many as 2,93,71,002 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 45021 RT-PCR tests and 14069 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 58,830 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,03,76,521.

( With inputs from ANI )

