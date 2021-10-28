Delhi logs 42 Covid cases, infection rate at 0.07 per cent

New Delhi, Oct 28 Delhi reported 42 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, pushing the overall tally to 14,39,751, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. However, no Covid fatalities have been recorded in the city in the last six days.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in October, so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has slightly increased to 0.07 per cent. Currently, there are 345 active cases here.

However, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stand at 14,14,315, the health bulletin said.

A total of 115 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 63,174 new tests 47,895 RT-PCR tests and 15,279 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,92,52,619.

At present, the total number of containment zones in the city is 90.

Out of 61,097 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 22,257 were first doses and 38,840 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,02,62,413, according to the health bulletin.

