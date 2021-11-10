Delhi Petrol Association writes to CM, demands cutting VAT on fuel

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to reduce value-added tax (VAT) in the national capital, stating that a higher tax on fuel is resulting in losses to petrol pump owners and may adversely affect the revenue of Delhi.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Anurag Narain, president of the association, said, "We appeal to CM Arvind Kejriwal to cut VAT in Delhi as we are incurring a loss. As petrol and diesel have become cheaper in neighbouring cities like Gurgaon, Noida or Ghaziabad, people are going to these places for refilling, causing huge loss to us."

He further said, "Earlier, we used to sell 13 crore litres of petrol every month. But due to higher VAT in Delhi, our sales have plummeted to almost half. This is causing a huge loss to us."

"The AAP is contesting elections in other states. We want to request Kejriwal sahib that he can give an example of his governance by reducing the VAT on fuel in Delhi. If the VAT is reduced in the state, then residents of Delhi will not have to go to Noida or Gurgaon for refuelling," said Narain.

He also said that in Delhi, petrol is costlier by Rs 9 and diesel by Rs 2 compared to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

