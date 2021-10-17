Delhi police arrest 1 person for selling Church property illegally

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a person for selling a property of Church illegally located at Rajpur road in the national capital, said a press release by the department on Saturday.

Police informed that the property costs over Rs 50 crores and is spread over 1.27 acres of land.

According to an official statement of Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Shoral Bobby Dass and his co-accused John Augustine made the attorney holder of all movable and immovable properties of the Church of India (ICT) and CIPBC in the province of India.

Sulochana Prakash, President of Women's Christian Temperance of India who filed a complaint against the accused alleged that Indian Church Trustees hatched a criminal conspiracy and prepared false documents with regard to the property in dispute claiming themselves to be the owner of the property, the statement said.

"However, Prakash informed that the institution has never sold any property to these trustees," it added.

A case was registered in July 2007 earlier and later transferred to EOW for further investigation.

During the process of investigation, police revealed that the accused Shoral Bobby Dass was the main conspirator along with co-accused John Augustine of the case.

The co-accused Augustine had already been arrested by the police earlier, since then, Dass was absconding and finally had been arrested on October 14 from the Civil Lines area, Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

