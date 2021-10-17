Delhi Police arrest shooter of Tillu Tajpuria gang

The Delhi Police have arrested the shooter of Tillu Tajpuria gang on Saturday and seized one pistol, two country-made pistols and six live bullets from him.

The accused has been identified as Kasif Ali alias Misham (27), resident of New Delhi, said police.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that in 2014, Kasif was involved in attacking the personnel of Delhi police and snatching pistol from the personnel and six other crimes. For a long time, he has been associated with the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

( With inputs from ANI )

