Delhi Police arrests proprietor of private firm for cheating, causing loss of Rs 13.80 crore to government exchequer

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Friday arrested the proprietor of a private firm for "cheating and causing a loss of Rs 13.80 crore to the government exchequer".

According to the police, the accused Sneh Rani Gupta, sole proprietor of Sneh Enterprises was arrested following a complaint lodged by Dr Anoop Daga, Medical Superintendent of Rajendra Prasad Eye Centre, AIIMS, Delhi regarding cheating of government funds of Rs 5 crore (which was later raised to 13.85 crore upon investigation), on account of purchase of items such as linen.

Police investigation revealed that the goods, against which the payments were released to the accused firm, were never delivered to AIIMS Delhi. The account statement of the firm confirmed receipt of payments for items that were never delivered. Scrutiny of the e-way bills revealed that vehicles that were shown to be used for delivery of goods to the hospital never delivered them on any of the dates mentioned on e-way bills.

According to police the accused secured forged supply orders in connivance with staff of AIIMS, Delhi. It said that in response to forged supply orders, the accused firm submitted only invoices and delivery challans without physical delivery of the goods. The receipt of goods was not found in the other registers of General Store.

The police said bills were raised by the concerned staff of AIIMS, Delhi and got approved without knowledge of the authorized and competent officials of AIIMS. The cheated amount was then transferred to the firm, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

