Delhi Police busts WhatsApp hacking syndicate, arrests one foreign national

Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Cyber Crime unit arrested a foreign national after busting a Whatsapp hacking syndicate, which was used to cheat citizens of their valuable money.

As per the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu. The accused was running the syndicate with other accused from Delhi and Bangalore.

The modus operandi utilised by the syndicate was that it hacked into the phones of their victims and took control of their Whatsapp accounts. After taking control of Whatsapp account, distress calls and messages were sent to people in the contact list of their victims and money was demanded from them.

The accused also had a bank account which was shared with the contact list of their victims. A case was registered against the accused and the investigation was taken up by Delhi Police.During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used an application to design malware links that were sent to the devices of the victims disguised as applications. Dedicated applications were made for each victim, which on being installed would send the victim's contacts, call logs, SMSs on the accused's servers.

Emmanuel is also alleged to be involved in other cases of cheating and fraud as well.

One laptop and 15 mobile phones have been seized from the accused.

Raids to nab the other identified accused are also underway, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

