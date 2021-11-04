Delhi police commissioner visits several places, distributes sweets among personnel
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2021 10:54 PM2021-11-04T22:54:31+5:302021-11-04T23:05:02+5:30
On the Occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday visited many places in Delhi and distributed sweets among police personnel on duty.
These places include C-Hexagon, India Gate and Pragati Maidan.
( With inputs from ANI )
