Delhi Police files chargesheet in Jantar Mantar inflammatory sloganeering case

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and others in connection with alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

The chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Priyank Nayak on Tuesday against several accused including Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal and Advocate Ashwani Upadhyay for the offence that took place in August this year.

Besides Upadhyay, the Delhi Police had arrested Deepak Singh, Vinod Sharma, Preet Singh, Vineet Bajpai and Deepak Kumar in connection with the case. Many of them were granted bail in the matter.

Earlier the trial court while dismissing the bail of the accused said that, "the nature of accusations levelled against the accused persons and also taking into account the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the court is not inclined to allow the present application at this stage."

Delhi Police had opposed the plea and stated that the release of the accused will be prejudicial in maintaining public tranquillity and will further create serious law and order situation and there are chances that the accused will create communal disharmony.

Public Prosecutor said that the gathering was held without any permission and was held near the Parliament during its ongoing Moonsoon Session and the accused violated the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 9, an FIR had been booked against an unidentified group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar.

It was alleged by Police that Ashwini Upadhyay had called on a march "Colonial laws and make uniform laws" where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi had said, "People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case."

"We are carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest," added the DCP.

Earlier, a Delhi Police senior official toldthat they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video.

"After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official.

( With inputs from ANI )

