Delhi Police files suo moto case after electric floor plates fall at multi-level parking

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a suo moto case on the incident of falling of electrically operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park yesterday causing some damage to cars at the spot.

The electrically operated floor plates are used to shift the cars at multi-level parking. The case has been registered under Section 326/427 of IPC.

As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The multi-level parking was blocked after the incident and no entry has been permitted till a complete technical inspection is done.

( With inputs from ANI )

