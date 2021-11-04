Delhi Police files suo moto case after electric floor plates fall at multi-level parking
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2021 02:42 AM2021-11-04T02:42:01+5:302021-11-04T02:50:02+5:30
Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a suo moto case on the incident of falling of electrically operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park yesterday causing some damage to cars at the spot.
The electrically operated floor plates are used to shift the cars at multi-level parking. The case has been registered under Section 326/427 of IPC.
As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.
The multi-level parking was blocked after the incident and no entry has been permitted till a complete technical inspection is done.
( With inputs from ANI )
