Delhi Police holds Heritage Walk for National Integration

New Delhi, Oct 31 Sending out the message of National Integration and Unity in Diversity, Delhi Police on Sunday held Heritage Walk on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

As India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, a total of 75 participants including Dharma Gurus from different religions along with a large number of public participated in a 'Prabbhat Feri' in the Chandini Chowk area.

All members of the North Districts Police Stations along with RWA members, large numbers of women and senior citizens took part in the Prabhat Feri to give the message of National Integration and Unity in Diversity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Special CP Law & Order Dependra Pathak, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North District, Anita Roy, Addl DCP, North District, Chander Kumar, Addl DCP, North District also participated in the heritage walk to celebrate the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The elderly people were invited by the North district police for the Sunday Heritage Tour.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated for the last seven years in memory of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

