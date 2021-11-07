Delhi reports 47 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new death for 16th consecutive day

The national capital reported 47 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, for the 16th consecutive day today, no deaths were reported in the national capital.

The active caseload in Delhi stands at 365.

As many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in Delhi.

The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.74 per cent, while the positivity rate has increased to 0.11 per cent.

As many as 33 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries in Delhi have gone up to 14,14,662.

As many as 2,97,22,115 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 35,154 RT-PCR tests and 8,183 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin also reported that 56,904 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of vaccinations in the city to 2,06,75,735.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor